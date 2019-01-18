Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (C) chairs a cabinet meeting in Putrajaya January 17, 2019 (Source: malaymail.com)

– Malaysian authorities are considering the possibility of setting a time limit for young people under 18 to be out of their houses without adult supervision to protect them from negative activities and influences.Speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Eradicating Drugs on January 17, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said authorities are seriously mulling a curfew for children under 18 as records show that glue sniffing is serious among the youth.Malaysia would not be the first country to introduce a curfew on teenagers and children as Iceland had previously applied a similar one, she said, adding this is a model that Malaysia can emulate.It may not be easy to implement but this is necessary and can help prevent young people from being involved in negative activities, particularly when it comes to drugs, the Deputy PM stressed.Under Iceland’s Child Protection Act, children under 12 may not be outdoors after 8pm unless accompanied by an adult.Children aged 13 to 16 may not be outdoors after 10pm, unless they are on their way home from a recognised event organised by their schools, sports organisations or youth clubs.Those who break the curfew are taken to a police station and their parents will have to pick them up there.Wan Azizah also added that a new law to deal with psychotropic substance abusers is in the pipeline, adding that this is aimed at tackling the use of inhalants and glue sniffing habits among young people.-VNA