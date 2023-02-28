Malaysia ’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Photo: newsarawaktribune.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on February 27 said that his country will develop a portal that provides labour supply and demand to facilitate the hiring of foreign workers.

Speaking to reporters after observing the autogate facilities for foreign visitors at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the minister said that through the portal, employers and related parties could be informed about the supply and demand of labour for strategic sectors like construction and manufacturing in the country.

The portal will also offer a two-way interaction - one of the digital technologies that need to be utilised to hold discussions, other than face-to-face.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Human Resources are also ready to use blockchain technology, which is said to be more transparent, especially in the management of foreign workers as recommended by the International Labour Organisation, he said./.