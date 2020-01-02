World Indonesia: Jakarta’s airport closed due to heavy rains Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta of Indonesia was closed on January 1, as its runway got flooded after unremitting rains lashed the capital city on the last two days.

World Malaysia tightens rules on anti-money laundering, terrorism financing Malaysia’s central bank, known as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), has issued a revised policy document on anti-money laundering/counter financing of terrorism (ALM/CFT) and targeted financial sanctions (TFS), which take effect on January 1.

World Malaysia promotes digitalisation of economy The Malaysian government will ensure the digitalisation of the economy will not leave anyone out of the mainstream of development, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said at a tech conference on December 30.