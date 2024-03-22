Countries' flags at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 (Photo: sg.news.yahoo.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has rejected an offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The decision was made at a cabinet meeting on March 22.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has stated that the economic impact of hosting the CGF every four years cannot be determined in a short period of time, while affirming the Government's MADANI (a new economic framework aimed at empowering and bringing more benefit to Malaysians) wants to focus on sports development as well as the welfare and happiness of the people at this time.

On February 5, the CGF delegation met Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh and asked the country to host the CGF. The meeting was also attended by the second Finance Minister, Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The Australia state of Victoria, which had accepted the hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, withdrew the decision in July 2023 due to higher hosting costs than originally planned. The CGF then offered 100 million GBP (126 million USD) in funding to Malaysia, which hosted the games in 1998, and other member states to try to salvage the situation.

Countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, Wales, New Zealand, Jamaica, Scotland, India and Malaysia have hosted the Commonwealth Games.

The CGF is scheduled for March 17-29, 2026./.