Malaysia delays first parliament sitting in 2020
A sitting of the Malaysian parliament (File photo. Source: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The first sitting of the Parliament of Malaysia expected to open on March 9 will be postponed till May 18, according to local media.
Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he had received a letter from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 3 informing him of the postponement and the new date.
Earlier, the Malaysian parliament announced the session would be held from March 9 to April 16, with King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony./.