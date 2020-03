A sitting of the Malaysian parliament (File photo. Source: AFP/VNA)

The first sitting of the Parliament of Malaysia expected to open on March 9 will be postpone d till May 18, according to local media Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he had received a letter from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 3 informing him of the postponement and the new date.Earlier, the Malaysian parliament announced the session would be held from March 9 to April 16, with King Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expected to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony./.