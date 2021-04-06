Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has announced the MyDigitalWorkForce Work In Tech (MYWiT) initiative, described as a training and hiring programme aimed at boosting the digital business services sector as well as developing quality tech talents in the country.



The objective of the initiative is to upskill and subsidise talents and businesses with nearly 24.14 million USD in training and salary incentives.



More than 300 companies within these sectors are expected to gain from this programme while an estimated 6,000 job opportunities will be created with the aim to produce at least 1,000 quality tech talents.



It is in line with the Government’s Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) which targets to create 500,000 jobs for Malaysians by 2025.



According to the MDEC, MyWiT is made up of two main components: the Digital Business Services (DBS) and Digital Tech Apprenticeship (DTA) initiatives.



This initiative is an extension of the #MyDigitalWorkforce Movement that MDEC launched last year, which aims to help reskill and upskill Malaysians for digital economy jobs./.

