Malaysia disburses over 4 billion USD under wage subsidy programme
Malaysia has disbursed 20.92 billion RM (4.72 billion USD) of wage subsidies through its Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) to 357,895 employers, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in the 105th People’s Financial Report released on August 4.
Ilustrative image (Photo: https://www.humanresourcesonline.net/)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia has disbursed 20.92 billion RM (4.72 billion USD) of wage subsidies through its Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) to 357,895 employers, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in the 105th People’s Financial Report released on August 4.
The disbursement has helped retain employment for 2.96 million local workers.
According to the minister, under the PSU 1.0, 322,177 employers and 2.64 million workers benefited from it under the PRIHATIN and PENJANA economic stimulus packages with wage subsidy applications approved hitting 12.958 billion RM up till July 15.
Under PSU 2.0, a total of 1.408 billion RM had been distributed to 81,164 employers for the benefit of 719,174 workers by July 15.
For PSU 3.0 in the same time period, 3.775 billion RM was distributed to 162,317 employers to sustain the salaries of 1.53 million workers.
With PSU 4.0, 2.57 billion RM was distributed to 163,942 employers so that they continued to operate, helping to sustain the jobs of 1.92 million workers, he added.
For PSU 5.0, 210.189 million RM was distributed to 7,928 employers up till July 15, which enabled them to continue their operations and sustain the salaries of 119,813 workers.
Also in the period, 33,456 participants have been successfully placed in the public sector and government-linked companies under the Malaysia Short-term Employment (MySTEP) programme./.