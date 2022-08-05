ASEAN India keen on expanding partnership with ASEAN India hopes to further expand partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministerial Meeting that took place in Phnom Penh on August 4.

World Mekong Institute awarded ASEAN Prize 2021 ASEAN has awarded the ASEAN Prize 2021 to the Mekong Institute in recognition of its long-standing contributions to promoting ASEAN awareness and strengthening regional cooperation towards sustainable development and economic growth, especially for the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

ASEAN ASEAN heads of civil service meet in Hanoi The Heads of Civil Service Meeting themed “Modernising civil service towards a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” kicked off on August 5 as part of the 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).

ASEAN 29th ASEAN Regional Forum opens in Cambodia The 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 5 with the participation of foreign ministers from countries in the Indo-Pacific region.