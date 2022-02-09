ASEAN Thai PM urges faster COVID-19 vacicnation for children aged 5-11 Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on public health authorities to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 as the virus continues to spread among kids and their vaccination rate remains very low.

World Thailand plans to extend migrant workers’ stay to address labour shortages The Ministry of Labour of Thailand is negotiating with neighbouring countries to allow migrant workers who complete their four-year term this year to carry on working in the country for another six months.

World Cambodia asks Myanmar to send non-political representative to AMM Retreat Cambodia will not invite Myanmar's Foreign Minister to the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) Retreat to be hosted by Cambodia, the freshnewsasia website reported, citing source of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

ASEAN Thailand to extend travel bubble with neighbouring countries Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to continue travel bubble discussions with short-haul destinations following this week's resumption of the Test & Go scheme.