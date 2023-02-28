World Malaysia continues supporting recruitment of foreign workers: Home Minister Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on February 27 said that his country will develop a portal that provides labour supply and demand to facilitate the hiring of foreign workers.

World Cambodia set up safe zones for rare Mekong River dolphins Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 27 approved the establishment of Irrawaddy dolphin conservation and protection zones to better protect the rare dolphins.

World Malaysia promotes partnership with Philippines Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to the Philippines from March 1-2, his maiden visit to the Philippines after being swon-in as the 10th Prime Minister, said a statement released by Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

World Singapore to introduce Online Criminal Harms Act Singapore may issue an Online Criminal Harms Act later this year to better tackle crimes committed in cyberspace, according to Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.