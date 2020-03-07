Malaysia enhances maritime security
Malaysia’s Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recently inked a declaration of cooperation to work together to ensure the safety along the country’s shorelines.
MMEA Director General Admiral Mohd Zubil (left) and Inspector-General of Malaysian Police Abdul Hamid (second from left) at the announcement ceremony (Photo: Bernama)
Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Marine Police Region 1 Base at Port Klang, Inspector-General of Malaysian Police Abdul Hamid Bador voiced his belief that through this collaboration, Malaysia’s defence along the coasts will be strengthened.
He added the cooperation was timely as the country was facing non-traditional threats and trans-border crime.
The two enforcement agencies would be mutually beneficial as they can share intelligence, expertise, assets, training and human capital, as well as joint operations.
For his part, MMEA Director General Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the cooperation will lead to a positive impact as joint campaigns of the agencies managed to seize more than 2 tonnes of drugs worth 107.5 million ringgit (25 million USD) last year./.