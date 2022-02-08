Minister of of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia Mohamed Azmin Ali (Photo: www.thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has assured that there will be no total lockdown of the economic and industrial sectors, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said the previous closure of the economic sectors has had a huge impact on the economy, especially on the people, causing 826,000 people to lose their jobs in the first three months of the total lockdown in 2020.

If the total lockdown were to continue, it will leave about 5 million Malaysians without any income, he said, adding MITI will take a targeted approach by closing only the industries adversely affected and focus on getting the employees vaccinated.

The official said the initiatives were taken because the workers in the industrial and manufacturing sectors were at higher risks than those in other sectors, which could still embrace the work from home option./.