World Vietnam grows on strong footing: German newspaper Vietnam has seen strong growth in two years of COVID-19 and an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to an article on the Southeast Asian nation’s development freshly published on Germany’s Junge Welt newspaper.

World Thailand exports over 1 million tonnes of fruit to China Thailand exported over 1 million tonnes of fruit valued at 92 billion THB to China during the first half of this year, according to Thai government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

World Vietnamese among Laos bus accident victims A Vietnamese national was among the six people who died on July 31 in a crash between a passenger bus and a truck in Savannakhet province in southern Laos, LaoPhatthana newspaper reported.

World Myanmar issues new health guidelines for foreign arrivals Myanmar has issued new health guidelines for incoming travellers through airports, which will take effect from August 1, according to the country's Ministry of Health (MOH).