Malaysia, EU hold 8th Senior Officials' Meeting
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and the EU held the 8th Senior Officials' Meeting at the premises of the EU delegation in Kuala Lumpur on August 1.
The meeting covered a broad range of issues of mutual interest. They welcomed the upcoming EU-ASEAN Summit as an opportunity to enhance, besides the regional, the bilateral EU-Malaysia relations as well.
The sides agreed to step up cooperation notably in the areas of trade and investment, security, human rights, economy, climate change, environment and forests, energy security and renewable energy and sustainable supply chains.
They also welcomed the progress towards the signing of the Malaysia-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), aiming to sign the agreement within the framework of the EU-ASEAN Summit in December in Brussels.
The participants also confirmed they remained interested in a possible future resumption of trade negotiations once the conditions are right.
On palm oil, they recalled the Second Joint Working Group Meeting on Palm Oil, which took place on June 28. In this context, they welcomed the constructive discussions and reaffirmed the importance of continuous engagement to promote sustainability efforts and practices in the vegetable oil sector, including palm oil, and other possible collaboration, with a view to strengthening mutual understanding.
The meeting also looked into security challenges, global developments and regional issues, among others, the situation in Myanmar, the East Sea, Afghanistan and the Middle East, and the Russia-Ukraine tension.
The meeting was co-chaired by Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service (EEAS) and Dato’ Cheong Loon Lai, Deputy Secretary General of Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.
They agreed to hold the 9th Senior Officials’ Meeting in 2023./.
