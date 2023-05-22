Malaysia expects LIMA 2023 to generate approximately 4 billion USD in business pledges
The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 which will take place from May 23-27 is expected to be able to generate business pledges worth up to 18 billion RM (3.96 billion USD).
Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan visits one of the exhibits during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition (Photo: nst.com.my)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2023 which will take place from May 23-27 is expected to be able to generate business pledges worth up to 18 billion RM (3.96 billion USD).
Of that sum, 10 billion RM would involve Letters of Agreement (LoA) between the Ministry of Defence and defence-related companies, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan said at a press conference after inspecting the LIMA'23 maritime segment exhibition site at Resort World Langkawi on May 22.
According to Mohamad, the participation of LIMA'23 is very encouraging and provides an opportunity for local and foreign companies from various countries to showcase technology and weapons as well as assets.
It includes participation from five countries known for air shows namely Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
There are 119 static and aerobatic airplanes and 40 sea vessels including one from Vietnam that will be exhibited for public viewing.
After it was last held four years ago, LIMA 2023 returned to steal the spotlight with the 16th edition involving approximately 1,200 local and foreign companies at the exhibition, thus making this event the largest ever held./.