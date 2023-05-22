World Thailand’s rice exports near 3 million tonnes over four months Thailand exported 2.79 million tonnes of rice for 1.5 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 23% year-on-year, according to the Thai Government’s spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

World RoK, Malaysia boost defence cooperation The Republic of Korea (RoK) Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-sup will pay a visit to Malaysia for talks on arms industry cooperation and attend a contract signing ceremony for the RoK's export of FA-50 light attack aircraft to the Southeast Asian country.

World WB: Cambodia’s economy on solid recovery path Cambodia’s economy is on a recovery path, with growth predicted to accelerate to 5.5% this year, according to a World Bank (WB) report.