As at March this year, Malaysia’s total glove exports rose 16.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in terms of value, while quantity increased 14 percent YoY. (Photo: New Straits Times)



Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is expected to rake in 21.8 billion RM (over 5.1 billion USD) in revenue from glove exports this year, the New Straits Times reported on July 15.

According to the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma), the global glove demand is projected to see 20 percent growth to 330 billion pieces this year. The growth is higher than the usual 8.0-10.0 per cent annually.

As at March this year, Malaysia's total glove exports rose 16.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) in terms of value, while quantity increased 14 percent YoY.

Margma estimated an additional manpower of 25,000 (10,000 Malaysians and 15,000 foreign workers) is required to meet the increasing demand of gloves./.