Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 flame lighting ceremony held The flame ignition ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on May 6 afternoon to prepare for lighting the cauldron at the Games opening ceremony six days later.

Culture - Sports Philippines beat Timor Leste 4-0 in SEA Games 31 opener The Philippines defeated Timor Leste 4-0 in the first match of Group A in the men’s football at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in the northern province of Phu Tho on May 6.