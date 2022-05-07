Malaysia eyes all gold medals in diving at SEA Games 31
Malaysian divers are the hot favourites to grab all eight gold medals on offer at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam later this month, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.
Hanoi (VNA) - Malaysian divers are the hot favourites to grab all eight gold medals on offer at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam later this month, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.
The four-day competition will end a day before the Sea Games 31 opening ceremony on May 12. Malaysia is expected to grab the first two gold medals at Sea Games 31.
Diving starts with the women's 1m springboard individual and the men's 3m springboard synchro events.
Malaysia is sending a mix of veterans and newcomers to this year’s SEA Games, including Pandelela Rinong and Wendy Ng Yan Yee of the women's team; and Syafiq Puteh, Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Jellson Jabilin of the men's team.
Participating nations alongside Malaysia include the host Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.
The four-day competition will end a day before the Sea Games 31 opening ceremony on May 12. Malaysia is expected to grab the first two gold medals at Sea Games 31.
Diving starts with the women's 1m springboard individual and the men's 3m springboard synchro events.
Malaysia is sending a mix of veterans and newcomers to this year’s SEA Games, including Pandelela Rinong and Wendy Ng Yan Yee of the women's team; and Syafiq Puteh, Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Jellson Jabilin of the men's team.
Participating nations alongside Malaysia include the host Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.