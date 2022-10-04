Malaysia: Financial activities, stock market remain stable
Malaysia's financial system and equity market have continued to function in a sound and orderly manner without any disruption to financial intermediation, according to Malaysian Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
Malaysian Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz (Photo: https://www.thesundaily.my/)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) -
Speaking at a question-and-answer session of the House of Representatives on October 4, Aziz said lending activities have run smoothly.
The Malaysian stock market recorded a total net foreign investment of 6.6 billion RM (over 1.42 billion USD) up to now compared with the net capital flow of almost 313 billion RM for emerging Asia, excluding China, he said.
However, he noted that that global developments have also been affecting the country's financial markets, including the interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve amounting to 300 basic points so far./.