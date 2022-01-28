Rescuers evacuate people from flooded areas in Shah Alam city, Selangor state, Malaysia, on December 20 last year. (Photo: XINHUA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit (1.46 billion USD) in damage, a report by the country's government said on January 28.



Dozens of people died while more than 120,000 were displaced after unusually heavy rain caused severe flooding in many states in mid-December and early January, it said.



Malaysia’s Statistics Department said damage to public assets and infrastructure caused losses of 2 billion ringgit, followed by 1.6 billion ringgit in damage to homes. Manufacturing losses accounted for 900 million ringgit, most of which were recorded in the central state of Selangor.



According to the report, Selangor, one of the country's wealthiest and populous regions surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, was also the worst hit overall, with about half of Malaysia's losses recorded in the state.



Malaysia's government has previously said it would provide about 1.4 billion ringgit in cash aid and other forms of relief to those affected by the floods./.