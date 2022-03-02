World Germany removes Vietnam from list of COVID-19 high risk areas Germany's Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) on March 1 decided to remove 60 countries and territories across the world, including Vietnam, from the list of the countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World US returns ancient stone tools to Laos The US has sent back to Laos two stone chisels of cultural significance that were seized after having been smuggled.

World Cambodia calls for talks between Russia and Ukraine Cambodia as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hopes Russia and Ukraine to hold negotiations and find appropriate solutions to avoid the use of military forces and nuclear weapons that will kill innocent civilians, the Cambodian Government's spokesman Phay Siphan was quoted by the Khmer Times as saying.

World Malaysia to exempt some travellers from COVID-19 test From March 3, travellers arriving in Malaysia from abroad through certain programmes will not be required to undergo COVID-19 test within one week following their arrival.