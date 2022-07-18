World Cambodian scholar commends Vietnam’s resolve to fight corruption Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African, and Middle-East Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) has lauded the resolve and efforts by the Vietnamese Party, State and people in the fight against corruption over the past nearly 10 years.

World Russian expert appreciates Vietnam’s role, potential The website of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) has recently run an article by Valeria Vershinina, an expert on Vietnamese studies, appreciating the role and potential of Vietnam in Russia’s foreign policy.

World Indonesia entering fourth wave of COVID-19 Indonesia is entering the fourth wave of COVID-19 transmission, according to chief of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) task force, Prof. Zubairi Djoerban.

World Philippine central bank raises interest rate for third straight month The central bank of the Philippines on July 14 announced a surprise interest rate hike - the increase for the third month in a row.