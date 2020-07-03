Malaysia grounds Pakistan-licensed pilots
The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has barred holders of Pakistani pilot licences from working in Malaysia with immediate effect.
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has barred holders of Pakistani pilot licences from working in Malaysia with immediate effect.
In a statement on July 2, CAAM Chief Executive Chester Voo said the suspension came after Aviation Minister of Pakistan Ghulam Sarwar Khan admitted that about one in three active Pakistani pilots holds fraudulent licences.
The CAAM is making all efforts to verify with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on the authenticity of Pakistani licence holders in Malaysia.
Licence holders who are verified as genuine would be reinstated immediately. There are fewer than 20 Pakistani pilots in the Southeast Asian nation.
According to the PCAA, 262 out of 860 active Pakistani pilots had not sat for the pilot exams themselves, and in total, 40 percent of pilots, including inactive ones, held fake licences./.