President of Malaysia's Dewan Negara Datuk Mutang Tagal (Photo: malaymail)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Former Bukit Mas Member of Parliament Datuk Mutang Tagal was elected as the 20th President of Malaysia's Dewan Negara (Senate) on February 19.

Mutang replaces Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who resigned from the position following his appointment as Sarawak Governor on January 26.

Speaking at a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Mutang is a native of Sarawak, from the Lun Bawang ethnic group. This is a historic appointment, marking the continued commitment of the MADANI Government to recognise and ensure that the voice, views and representation of all people, including the Ulu people, in the parliament.

Mutang, 69, who served as a Member of Parliament for Bukit Mas from 1982 to 1990, has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Curtin University, and currently holds several positions, including President of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI).

He is also the legal advisor to Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, and Vice-President of the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF)./.



