World Malaysia looks towards higher-value manufacturing sector Malaysia can achieve a shift towards higher-value manufacturing if the country has political commitment and collaboration between the public and private sectors, according to Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

World Indonesia accelerates completion of national logistics ecosystem A logistical system is one of the important keys to support the acceleration of the national economic growth, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has stated.

World Thailand outlines short-term core commercial policies Commerce Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai has committed to implementing seven core policies within his first 100 days in office.