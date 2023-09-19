Malaysia implements high-growth, high-value initiative for agriculture
The Malaysian government is taking steps to address the issue of food security through the implementation of the high-growth, high-value (HGHV) initiative for the agriculture sector.
Malaysia is in a good position to adopt modern agriculture. (File picture by Miera Zulyana)Kuala Lumpur VNA) – The Malaysian government is taking steps to address the issue of food security through the implementation of the high-growth, high-value (HGHV) initiative for the agriculture sector.
Director of the Agriculture Division under the Ministry of Economy Datin Zaeidah Mohamed Esa said several programmes would be implemented under the HGHV initiative, such as modern and low-carbon agriculture, as well as increasing the involvement of young people, including through the Farming Entrepreneur Initiative (Intan).
“Our target is to open up 2,000 acres (809.3 hectares) of new planting areas using idle land to increase agricultural productivity and the income of those involved. We also want to venture into low-carbon agriculture so that it becomes the foundation and direction of the 13th Malaysia Plan,” she said as cited by local media.
Through Intan under the People’s Income Initiative, a total of 12 projects, including 800 acres (323.7ha) of land, have been approved within six months since its implementation in February, the official noted.
Zaiedah also said that through these projects, the focus would be on crops that relied heavily on imports from other countries, even though the country is capable of producing them.
What Malaysia aims to achieve through this HGHV initiative is to enhance availability, accessibility, consumption and sustainability of the agriculture industry, she continued.
Meanwhile, Navin Sinnathamby, Head of the Digital Agriculture and Drone Technology Ecosystem Department of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said the country was in a good position to adopt modern agriculture.
He said that up to December this year, a total of 69 projects focusing on digital-based smart farming would be implemented, incorporating automation, mechanisation and digitalisation./.