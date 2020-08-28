Drivers are tested for blood alcohol levels at a checkpoint in Kuala Lumpur (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Parliament recently passed the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020, which provides a heftier penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol.

For those causing death while driving under the influence, the punishment will be imprisonment of between five and 10 years, and a fine of between 20,000 - 50,000 ringgit (4,800 - 12,000 USD).

Offenders will also have their driving licences revoked for five years.

Those driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs to the point they are unable to control the vehicles that may pose risks to others, or with alcohol levels higher than the prescribed ones will also face a prison term up to 10 years and a fine of 30,000 – 50,000 ringgit.

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the amendments to the bill were done in a comprehensive manner to tackle the problem.

He said the government is not only using legislation to address the issue but also three elements of education, engineering of road conditions and enforcement.

Data of the Department of Statistics Malaysia show that traffic accidents claim about 6,200 lives each year while injuring hundreds of others./.