World Indonesia spends over 1.4 million USD reducing flood risks in Jakarta Indonesia has spent around 20 billion rupiah (1.43 million USD) on a weather modification programme since the beginning of 2020 in order to deal with serious floods in Jakarta.

World Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul due to COVID-19 The offices of the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), were temporarily closed on February 28 after a COVID-19 case had been reported in a nearby area.

World Muhyiddin Yassin becomes Malaysia's 8th prime minister President of the Bersatu party Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister at the royal palace on March 1.