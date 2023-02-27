FELDA Chairman, Tan Sri Idris Jusoh (fourth, right). Also present, KADIN Coordinator Vice Chair IV, Human Capital, Research and Innovation, Carmelita Hartoto (centre) and KADIN Bilateral Malaysia Committee, Eko Putro Sandjojo (fifth, left). (Photo: BERNAMA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh said the country and Indonesia have reached a resolution to reduce poverty in Southeast Asia and increase food security in the region, Bernama news agency reported.

The chairman said the Felda's model will be used as an example by ASEAN countries to overcome the issue of poverty in the region.

He also said that a committee will be established to organise the actions to be taken to reduce poverty and food security at the ASEAN level.

It is also an opportunity for better collaboration between Felda and Indonesia in food security as well because this has become a big issue these days.

Vice Chairman of bilateral Malaysia committee under the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Eko Putro Sandjojo said that the Felda model will be an example because the agency has succeeded in reducing the poverty rate in rural areas in Malaysia.

He emphasised that if the model can be applied in ASEAN, then the poverty rate can be reduced and problems related to poverty can be solved. The Felda model has been proven and recognised by the world.

Indonesia is serving as Chair of ASEAN in 2023./.