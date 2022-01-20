Malaysia, Indonesia to sign MoU on domestic workers
Malaysia and Indonesia will finalise issues related to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment and placement of domestic workers, during a working visit by Malaysian Minister of Human Resources M. Saravanan to Jakarta on January 24.
A number of Indonesian migrant workers in Jakarta complete COVID-19 quarantine period (Photo: Tempo.co)
The Malaysian minister is scheduled to meet Indonesian Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah to finalise the details towards the signing of the MoU on February 7 or 8 in Bali, Indonesia.
Saravanan earlier said this is in line with the decision made in a Cabinet meeting on January 12 for a visit to be made to resolve issues related to the signing of the MoU.
These main issues related to the MoU have been agreed upon through a series of negotiations between the two sides. They included one-maid-one-task for a household, the one-channel system as well as wages for Indonesian domestic workers, he continued.
Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Hamzah Zainudin, who is to join working visits in Indonesia during the same period, will attend the meeting, Saravanan noted.
The number of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia had hit more than 364,560 as of October 2021.
At a joint press conference in Jakarta last November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed their commitment to expedite the signing of the MoU./.