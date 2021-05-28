Medical staff take samples for COVID-19 testing in Selangor, Malaysia, on May 20, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia detected 1,085 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks related to 129,322 new cases in just five months from January 25 to May 26.

In particular, from April 1 to May 26, the number of workplace outbreaks was recorded at 287, with 17,087 new cases.

Noor Hisham, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, said as the country has imposed movement control order (MCO) for the third time, the number of COVID-19 outbreak related to workplace has not declined. From the start of applying the 3rd MCO on May 12 to May 26, Malaysia detected 115 workplace outbreaks causing 5,392 new infections, of which 62 were in the manufacturing industry.

The ministry highly welcomed initiative “Safe@Work” proposed by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One of the highlights of the initiative is that companies establish a COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, carrying out frequent cleaning and ensure comfortable accommodation for workers.

In addition, according to Dr. Noor Hisham, workers need to comply with epidemic prevention measures such as wearing masks, ensuring social distancing, and at the same time, if symptoms appear, workers should immediately notify the employer, and avoid going to work to reduce the risk of infection./.