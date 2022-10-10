Malaysian and Japanese Foreign Ministers at a joint press conference (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Japan have agreed to upgrade their strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.



He said at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on October 9 that the area of cooperation for the upgrade needs to take into account mutual interests to ensure continued economic growth, peace and stability as well as sustainable development, especially when Malaysia and Japan are still in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase. This includes trade and investment, digital technology, education, human resource development, renewable energy and tourism, according to the Malaysian Foreign Ministry's statement issued on October 10.



Saifuddin added that both countries also expressed their appreciation for the commitment shown by their respective countries in aiding the process of establishing a branch campus of the University of Tsukuba in Malaysia.



On regional and global issues, Saifuddin said Malaysia and Japan are greatly concerned about the developments in Myanmar, be it within bilateral Malaysia-Japan cooperation or cooperation within the ASEAN framework.



The Japanese FM is currently on a two-day visit to Malaysia to strengthen bilateral relations in conjunction with the 65th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan diplomatic relations and the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy.



Malaysia and Japan upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in 2015 when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Malaysia in his capacity as the then Foreign Minister./.