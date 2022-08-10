Malaysia joins two international space agreements
Malaysia has signed two of the five international space agreements or conventions under the United Nations (UN) which aim to protect and safeguard the country's security and sovereignty.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has signed two of the five international space agreements or conventions under the United Nations (UN) which aim to protect and safeguard the country's security and sovereignty.
Local media reported that the agreements are the Treaty on Principle Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, 1967 (OST 1967) and the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space, 1968 (ARRA 1968).
Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation said in a statement on August 7 that the process of ratifying or becoming a member of the agreements or conventions is being considered, in line with the national interest.
It also said that Malaysia’s membership in the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN Copuos) since 1994 showed the country's commitment to carrying out its responsibilities in the space sector at the international level.
The ministry added that three more international agreements or conventions related to space that have yet to be signed are the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects, 1972 (LIAB 1972); Convention of Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space, 1975 (REG 1975) and Agreement Governing the Activities of State on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, 1979 (MOON 1979)./.
