World Singaporean-based company helps Da Nang fight COVID-19 A joint venture between the Singaporean-based Sakae Holdings and SSF Investment limited company has submitted a document offering help in the form of medical equipment and necessities to the central city of Da Nang in its COVID-19 combat.

World India reviews continuation of FTA with ASEAN The government is reviewing the continuation of the free trade agreement (FTA) with ASEAN in the wake of the trading bloc’s reluctance to address India’s concerns over what it believes are asymmetries in the trade pact during the last ten years. According to Times of India, the country’s main grouse is the rising trade deficit with the 10–country bloc.

World Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.