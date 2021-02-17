Malaysia launches education TV channel
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech during the launch of the special terrestrial Education TV channel (Source: Bernama)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 17 launched the special terrestrial Education TV channel DidikTV KPM, which can be viewed from 7am to midnight daily.
The setting up of the special channel was an effort by the education ministry to increase access to quality education for five million students nationwide, the state-run news agency Bernama said.
In his speech at the channel’s virtual launch, Muhyiddin said the government is aware that education is one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a difficult situation and the ministry had to close schools during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.
DidikTV KPM will be able to assist in the implementation of home-based teaching and learning, especially for students who do not have access to online education.
Broadcast programmes are based on the education ministry’s curriculum and co-curriculum, as well as news on the world of education, edutainment programmes and student-generated content, the Malaysian PM added.
As of February 16, Malaysia had reported 269,165 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 983, as well as four-digit new infections daily.
Stringent preventive measures are being in place, including a limit on inter-state or inter-district movement and closure of educational establishments./.