World Indonesia launches soft loan to revive Bali's tourism industry Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said on February 16 that the country will roll out a soft loan worth 9.4 trillion Rp (670 million USD) to accelerate tourism recovery in Bali, where 80 percent of population make a living in the sector.

ASEAN Singapore announces 80.8 billion USD budget plan for 2021 Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on February 16 announced the nation’s 107 billion SGD (80.8 billion USD) budget plan in 2021 to provide immediate help to sectors under stress, and invest in the country’s long-term future.

World Singaporean economy on recovery, uncertainties remain An article published on the Singapore’s Straits Times on February 16 commented that even as Singapore's economy stays on the recovery track, enthusiasm over a significant growth acceleration is wearing off.