Malaysia launches five national technology roadmaps
Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has launched five national technology roadmaps to intensify efforts to become a technology developer, reducing dependence on foreign technology and labour.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has launched five national technology roadmaps to intensify efforts to become a technology developer, reducing dependence on foreign technology and labour.
According to the local news agency Bernama, the roadmaps are technology development in the sectors of Electrical and Electronics (E&E), National Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), National Advanced Materials Technology, and National Robotics for 2021 and 2030.
At the launch, Minister of the MOSTI Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said technology development in all sectors is very significant, because Malaysia wants to achieve the high-tech country status in 2030.
Therefore, he said the focus should be on inclusive local technology ecosystem development activities that include supply and value chains, development and research, as well as commercialisation and innovation so that technology can be aligned with national priorities./.
According to the local news agency Bernama, the roadmaps are technology development in the sectors of Electrical and Electronics (E&E), National Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), National Advanced Materials Technology, and National Robotics for 2021 and 2030.
At the launch, Minister of the MOSTI Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said technology development in all sectors is very significant, because Malaysia wants to achieve the high-tech country status in 2030.
Therefore, he said the focus should be on inclusive local technology ecosystem development activities that include supply and value chains, development and research, as well as commercialisation and innovation so that technology can be aligned with national priorities./.