Malaysia launches TRX as int’l financial centre in capital city
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on February 23 officially launched the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) as Malaysia's International Financial Centre (IFC).
Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the event. (Photo: Straits Times)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) –
Speaking at the ceremony, the PM said TRX is a step forward in the long and proud narrative of Malaysia, reflecting the country's rich history as a trading nation.
The launch of TRX also represents a milestone forward in the Government's mission to renew the country's economic and financial architecture through the Madani Economy, he noted.
The incentives include an industrial building allowance, tax exemption on 70% of the statutory income for a period of five years for property developers, stamp duty exemption on loan and service for TRX Status company.
Situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, TRX spans 28.33ha, boasts modern infrastructure and over 30,000 employees./.