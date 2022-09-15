World VNA attends 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum Representatives from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) attended the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners’ Forum in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 15.

World ASEAN Investment Report 2022 released The ASEAN Investment Report (AIR) 2022 titled “Pandemic Recovery and Investment Facilitation” was released at the 25th Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers - ASEAN Investment Area Council (AEM - AIA25) on September 14.

World Singapore: Labour market continues to improve in Q2 The Singaporean labour market continued to improve in the second quarter of 2022, with total employment reaching 99.5% of the level in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, said the country's Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Labour Market Report on September 14.

World Malaysia not in economic crisis: official Malaysia is not experiencing an economic crisis just because the ringgit is trading at a low level against the USD, the country's Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has affirmed.