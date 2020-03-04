World RoK confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.

World German police probe into Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring German police have busted a Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring and arrested six suspects, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany confirmed.

World Thailand predicts rice prices to rise until mid-year Rice prices will rise until the middle of the year as consumers around the world are beefing up their stockpiles, while China will not increase their exports for food security to deal with the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) forecast.

World Singapore February manufacturing shrinks Singapore’s manufacturing shrank in February at the fastest pace in more than five years, reflecting the disruption caused by the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).