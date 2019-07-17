Illustrative image (Photo: arabnews.com)

- Malaysia’s lower house on July 16 approved a constitutional amendment bill to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.All the 211 members of parliament (MP) present in the House voted in favour of the bill.The Malaysian electorate would increase by 3.8 million to 18.8 million, or more than half of the national population.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said this is indeed a historic day for Malaysia, referring to the total support for the bill.He said the government thanked the opposition for fulfilling their promise to support the amendment.This was the first time an amendment was passed with full support from all MPs.-VNA