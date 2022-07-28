World Alibaba to invest over 100 million USD in Indonesia’s telecom firm Chinese technology giant Alibaba is set to invest over 100 million USD in Indonesia-listed telecommunications operator PT Smartfren Telecom – part of the Sinar Mas Group, reported an article published on the financial news site DealStreetAsia.

World Cambodian parliament passes draft Constitution The sixth-tenure National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia passed a draft Constitution during its 7th session on July 28, with 105 ‘yes’ votes out of 106 votes.

ASEAN Laos concerned about new wave of COVID-19 Lao health authorities are concerned about a new wave of COVID-19 after 86 new cases were recorded on July 27 alone, 70 of which were in the capital Vientiane.