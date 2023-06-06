The Malaysia Madani Week is set to take place from June 9 to 18 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Malaysia Madani Week is set to take place from June 9 to 18 in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The week is jointly organised by the Consulate General of Malaysia in the city and its agencies such as Tourism Malaysia Vietnam, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), together with the Malaysia Business Chamber Vietnam (MBC), and the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, among others.

Malaysian Consul General Wong Chia Chiann reavealed that the week will incorporate many events, including Malaysia Madani Pavilion, Malaysia Education Fair, and the Food and Cultural Promotion Programme.

Among those, Malaysia Madani Pavilion, an exhibition and business matching programme, is expected to attract around 30 Malaysian businesses in the trade-investment, tourism, and education sectors, she added.

The food and cultural promotion programme will take place at hotels of Sofitel Saigon, Sheraton Saigon, Pullman Saigon, and M Gallery Saigon.

Moreover, festival goers can have a chance to join an education programme at the Center for Foreign Affairs and Languages Training, business networking with HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, and a cultural exchange programme in collaboration with the Vietnam-ASEAN Friendship Association.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties will be held at the Opera House in District 1 on June 13 and in Dong Nai province on June 15./.