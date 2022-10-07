Malaysia: new policy aims to maintain investment growth
The Indonesian International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has launched a new investment policy (NIP) to maintain sustainable economic growth.
Speaking at the launching ceremony on October 6, senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, said that the new policy will provide high-quality and high-tech employment opportunities and improve people's lives and livelihoods as well as securing shared prosperity.
The investment momentum in the Southeast Asian economy can be sustained if some reforms are implemented to ensure that Malaysia's investment policies are in line with international standards, he said, expressing the hope that Indonesia will maintain its investment growth through the NIP.
Last year, Malaysia attracted 394 billion RM (85 billion USD) worth of investment in foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and the growing number of projects in manufacturing, power and electricity.
With the NIP, which was developed on the basis of the National Investment Aspirations launched in early last year, Malaysia identified six strategic thrusts to address economic and investment challenges./.