World Indonesia considers imposing excise tax on sweetened beverages The Indonesian government has considered realising its plan to impose an excise tax on all packaged sweetened beverages.

World Indonesia, Japan cooperate in pharmaceutical sector The Indonesian Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (GPFI) signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Japan (FPMAJ) in Osaka on October 6 for cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector.

World Cambodia’s economy recovering: PM Hun Sen Cambodia has achieved efficiency in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to reasonable and timely measures, such as implementing a national vaccination campaign and building herd immunity across the country, said the country’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the opening of the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference on October 6.

World CPTPP to take effect for Malaysia in late November The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will come into force for Malaysia on November 29 this year, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has said.