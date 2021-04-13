Malaysia, New Zealand vow to boost defence cooperation
Malaysia and New Zealand have reaffirmed their bilateral commitment on defence cooperation under the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus).
According to a statement from the Malaysian Defence Ministry, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare, held a video conference call on April 12.
They underscored the importance of bilateral defence cooperation and excellent cooperation between the two countries under the FPDA and the ADMM-Plus.
The statement said although challenged by the current COVID-19 pandemic, the two Defence Ministers expressed their mutual commitments to the FPDA and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the agreement that Malaysia will be hosting in 2021.
They also expressed their support on the resumption of active engagements in 2021 between the armed forces, including the conduct of training and bilateral exercises.
The statement said that the two ministers also discussed the need to strengthen cooperation on cyber security between the two armed forces./.