World Thailand sees positive signs in economic recovery Thailand’s Client Confidence Index and Industrial Sentiment Index in August posted a record high in many months, showing positive signs in the country’s economic recovery.

World Indonesia surpasses Thailand, Malaysia in tourism index Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said Indonesia's Travel and Tourism Development Index score increased, from 4.2 to 4.4 and rose from the 44th ranking to 32nd.

World Thailand aims for higher rice export target Thailand plans to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, thanks to increased output and a weak baht amid global food insecurity.

World Laos, Cambodia enhance legislative ties President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane held talks in Vientiane on September 14 to enhance bilateral legislative cooperation.