World Indonesia's state budget in 2022 exceeds expectations Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani has said that the country's State budget for 2022 is better than the previous year.

World Malaysia: Services revenue surges in Q2 Malaysia’s services revenue grew 25.2% year-on-year to 506.5 billion MYR (113.64 billion USD) in the second quarter of 2022, the Malaysian Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

World Indonesia targets 1.8 million more jobs to green economy by 2030 The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) of Indonesia is targeting to add 1.8 million workers to the green economy sector by 2030, spreading across energy, electric vehicles, land restoration, and waste treatment.

World Indonesia moves to promote renewable energy development The Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) under Indonesia’s Finance Ministry is planning to provide incentives for new and renewable energy production companies.