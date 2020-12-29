World Vietnam leads ASEAN’s efforts in fighting COVID-19: foreign media As the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam led the efforts of the ASEAN member nations in forging a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the website https://moderndiplomacy.eu/.

World ASEAN+3 countries talk ways to ensure cyber security ASEAN+3 countries must work together to complete a legal framework for cyber security, looking towards building common ASEAN rules and standards for information security based on voluntary codes of conduct, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam.

World India to launch “rice ATMs” similar to Vietnam’s A rice dispensing machine or ‘rice ATM’ will soon be set up in a slum in Bengaluru – the capital city of India’s southern Karnataka state - to support local poor people.