World Singapore: PAP’s manifesto focuses on fighting COVID-19 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP), on June 27 launched the party’s election manifesto, stressing the importance of unity to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

World Vietnam is Indonesia’s competitor in foreign investment attraction: Minister Vietnam and Bangladesh are considered the most potential competitors of Indonesia in attracting foreign investment after COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono.