World 5.9-magnitude aftershock strikes Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude aftershock shook Indonesia’s North Maluku province on November 15 after a strong quake hit the area in theearly morning of the same day.

ASEAN ASEAN should work harder for stronger transport connectivity: minister Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has highlighted the need for ASEAN to continue enhancing transport connectivity among its member countries.

World 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia A 7.1-magnitude quake struck the area near Ternate city of North Maluku province of Indonesia early November 15.

World Thai clerk charged with murder after shooting gunman in court Thai police said on November 14 that a legal clerk who ended a bloody courtroom shooting by grabbing a firearm and killing the gunman has been arrested and charged with murder.