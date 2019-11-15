Malaysia: Penang police step up prostitution raids
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Police in Malaysia’s Penang state arrested 10 women working as prostitutes at a hotel in Jelutong, including six Thais, two Indonesians and two Vietnamese, on November 14.
The move was part of the raid dubbed as Op Noda of the police to tackle sensitive services that affect the traditional customs of Muslim people.
Penang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Zainol Samah said investigations found the women charged a fee starting from 200 RM (48 USD) for 45 minutes entertaining their customers who were recruited through the WeChat application.
Meanwhile, the Penang Immigration Department detained 25 foreigners including 13 women serving customers in raids on two massage centres and three houses around the state on November 13. Those arrested, aged between 20 and 45, had abused their social visit passports and lacked valid travel documents.
They were all taken to the Detention Centre in Juru for further investigation./.