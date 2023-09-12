World Thai firms make efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions The Carbon Markets Club and the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100) on September 11 signed an agreement to collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

World Thai PM vows to seek ways to improve economy Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to act quickly to relieve the country's economic problems in his four-year term in his inaugural speech to the parliament on September 11.

World Thai exporters face difficulties in meeting EU’s requirement for carbon-emissions reporting Thai business operators may not be ready to comply with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) of the European Union (EU), according to Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations.

World US President’s visit opens new chapter in Vietnam-US ties: Scholar The State visit of US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. to Vietnam is the next step and the combination of work that have taken place for four decades since the normalisation of the US - Vietnam relations, said Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the Centre for Asian Affairs of the US Institute of Peace (USIP).