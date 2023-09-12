Malaysia pens three strategies for national peace, stability
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has outlined three strategies to ensure the country’s security and sovereignty are guaranteed, thus improving the standard of living and well-being of its people.
The strategies are safeguarding national sovereignty, intensifying efforts in crime prevention and rehabilitation, and strengthening disaster management.
The implementation of these strategies will also contribute to peace and stability in the country, according to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy on September 11.
Accordingly, the Malaysian Government will focus on acquiring strategic military assets such as armoured vehicles, littoral mission ships, helicopters, and light combat aircraft.
Border surveillance capabilities will be strengthened through the upgrade of maritime operation control centre, systems and remote sensor sites, as well as operational bases involving security agencies such as the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Customs Department and Immigration Department.
Artificial intelligence will be adopted to enhance the effectiveness of border control, while hydrographic capabilities will be improved in maritime mapping.
To combat cybercrimes, the MTR said existing laws will be amended, and efforts to mitigate the public from being victims of cybercrime enhanced through numerous collaborations between the public and the private sectors. Programmes to raise public awareness of cybercrime through social media platforms will be intensified.
With a view to enhancing rehabilitation programmes, prisons will promote connections to manage drug dependence treatment and rehabilitation for addicts.
The MTR also stated that the disaster management policy under the purview of the National Disaster Management Agency will be reviewed to strengthen disaster preparedness, and capacity to deal with disasters.
The 12MP, the continuation of the 11MP, was tabled in the Parliament by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on September 27, 2021. The plan outlined detailed strategies to allocate state budget for all economic sectors from 2021 to 2025./.