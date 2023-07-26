Malaysia, Philippines look to boost bilateral relations
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 26 held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise the bilateral ties.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo: https://www.thestar.com.my/)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 26 held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise the bilateral ties.
During their talks, the leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest; and identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, with focus on agriculture, food security, digital economy, tourism and people-to-people exchange.
Earlier the same day, during a reception for the Philippine President, Malaysian King Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed the hope that the relations between Malaysia and the Philippines will continue to develop for the benefit of the two nations and their people.
In 2022, the Philippines is Malaysia's 15th largest trading partner globally and fifth in ASEAN, with two-way trade hitting 9.42 billion USD, up 20.1% year-on-year./.