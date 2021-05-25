World First 5G service supplier allowed in Indonesia Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology on May 24 allowed state-run cellular operator Telkomsel to launch its commercial 5G mobile services.

World LG to build 1.2-billion-USD EV battery plant in Indonesia State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and LG Corporation of the Republic of Korea will cooperate in building a new battery plant worth 1.2 billion USD with the capacity of 10 GWh in the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand reports new COVID-19 outbreak in construction camp Thai authorities on May 24 confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak related to a MRT construction site in Bangkok’s bordering province of Nonthaburi.