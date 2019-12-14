World Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays Indonesia will tighten security before, during and after Christmas and New Year holidays across the country amid possible terrorist strikes and other security disturbances.

World ADB approves 200-mln-USD loan for Philippines The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on December 13 that it has approved a 200 million USD loan to help the Philippine government prepare implement major infrastructure projects under its flagship "Build, Build, Build" development programme.

World Thailand promotes trade to support exports Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plans to cooperate with the private sector to promote trade in 16 countries to boost export growth in 2020, according to a local official.

World Malaysia's palm oil prices unlikely to drop next year Analysts remain upbeat on palm oil prices next year after Malaysia's palm oil inventory fell to a three-month low in November and exports to China remained steady.