Malaysia PM launches tree planting campaign
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on January 5 officially launched the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on January 5 officially launched the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.
Speaking on a live TV programme the same day, the PM said the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign was part of the Greening Malaysia Programme, one of the national agendas for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life of people.
He said the programme will preserve the biological diversity which is an invaluable national treasure while improving the quality of the environment and rivers.
The Greening Malaysia Programme is also a pledge and commitment of the government based on the Shared Prosperity Vision to contribute to a greener future, he said.
So far, Malaysia has managed to record forest cover of 55.3 percent in line with the pledge made at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to maintain at least 50 percent of the country’s landmass under forest cover, he said./.
Speaking on a live TV programme the same day, the PM said the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign was part of the Greening Malaysia Programme, one of the national agendas for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life of people.
He said the programme will preserve the biological diversity which is an invaluable national treasure while improving the quality of the environment and rivers.
The Greening Malaysia Programme is also a pledge and commitment of the government based on the Shared Prosperity Vision to contribute to a greener future, he said.
So far, Malaysia has managed to record forest cover of 55.3 percent in line with the pledge made at the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to maintain at least 50 percent of the country’s landmass under forest cover, he said./.